Malema gives ANC ultimatum over Dunga’s reinstatement in Ekurhuleni

Economic Freedom Front (EFF) leader Julius Malema says if the African National Congress (ANC) in the Ekurhuleni Metro does not reinstate Nkululeko Dunga as the MMC of finance then they will pull out of all local government coalitions with the ANC across the country.

Malema addressed the media in Cape Town last night ahead of the first sitting of the National Assembly today.

He says the ANC coalition with the Democratic Alliance (DA) does not enjoy popularity within the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC).

Malema says the EFF will not be intimidated by positions.

“So if by this evening Dunga is not reappointed as the MMC of Finance, all our MMCs in Johannesburg, in Mogale City, in PE, in Ekurhuleni, all of them are going to step down. We’re not scared of a fight. They want to bring it on, we’re ready for it and we’re not desperate for positions, we’ve never been. We are here to make a contribution,” says Malema.

