Malema firearm discharge case resumes

The firearm discharge case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, will resume on Thursday in the East London Magistrates Court with the state prosecutor expected to cross-examine Malema.

He took the stand for the first time yesterday since the trial started five years ago to testify.

He told the court that the firearm he discharged during the party’s 5th anniversary celebrations held at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in 2018 was a toy gun.

Malema and his co-accused Adriaan Snyman are facing charges of discharging a firearm and endangering the crowd.

Malema said while there were many people in the audience including law enforcement officers, the state failed to bring even one person to testify about the gun.

VIDEO | Malema says the gun in his firearm discharge case was a toy gun: