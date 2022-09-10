EFF leader, Julius Malema says black lawyers must represent and guide poor women who are victims of sexual violence in court for free.

He was addressing the Black Lawyers Association (BLA) Limpopo branch annual general meeting in Polokwane, Limpopo on Saturday.

♦️ICYMI♦️ ‘There are a lot of White who have land without a title deed. When they realised that democracy is coming, they just fenced property and called it theirs’ – CIC @Julius_S_Malema #CICAtBlackLawyersAssociationAGM pic.twitter.com/rNwqegmV8T — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 10, 2022

True to his controversial nature, Malema pulled no punches as he has challenged members of BLA to show an act of benevolence. Malema says lack of legal knowledge and poverty deters some women from reporting cases of abuse.

He also argues that some victims of rape and domestic violence are either bullied or cajoled into dropping cases as they fail to withstand knowledgeable lawyers representing suspects in court.

Malema encouraged black lawyers to guide victims with presenting the facts properly before the court of law.

He explains, “There are so many victims of rape who are scared to report it because they are going to meet powerful lawyers who will ridicule them in court. They will not answer properly. I am here… I will help you. I will train you to get the confidence to tell you story in court.”

Fight for the appointment of black judges

Malema has also urged black lawyers to fight for the appointment of black judges to higher courts.

♦️ICYMI♦️ The CIC @Julius_S_Malema cautious Judges who take political decisions influenced by politicians, continuing to mention that the Establishment will always seek to influence Judges in order to protect their business interests #CICAtBlackLawyersAssociationAGM pic.twitter.com/5RvOQjoj6J — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 10, 2022



“We see Hellen Suzman foundation and Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution CASAC) every day in court to protest the interest of white people why are not seeing black lawyer association saying to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), why is Tshidada not appointed can we have the deliberations of the JSE on the matter of Tshidada.”

Meanwhile, BL A says it expects newly-appointed leadership to continue with the association’s key mandate.

The Association’s Secretary, Rabi Mashabela, adds, “We have a mandate to advance the cause of those who are oppressed who are the majority of the people. We are gunning for social justice and we are going to make sure that this happens.”

The BLA new leadership will be announced on Sunday.