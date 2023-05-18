EFF leader Julius Malema has sought to explain his utterances regarding bringing back former Eskom executive Brian Molefe to help save the country from a disastrous blackout as the energy crisis continues to cripple South Africa.

During a press briefing on Monday, Malema called for the return of former Eskom executives, Brian Molefe and Matshela Koko, who he believed were being unfairly and irrationally persecuted in the name of so-called state capture.

Speaking on SABC’s Unfiltered programme, Malema says he never called for the charges and investigations against Koko and Molefe to be dropped.

Malema on Unfiltered:

“All I’m saying is we are in a crisis and any help must be welcomed, we shouldn’t push people away who can help us. I spoke about former CEO of Eskom Maroga, I spoke about Koko and I made a call that everyone who can help us come out of this. I didn’t say they must employ them back. I said when you are confronted with a situation like this you call out on all patriots to come, without being partisan to come and help us with this problem.”