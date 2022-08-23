The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to resign from office, following reports that he allegedly sexually assaulted a Kruger National Park female employee in Mpumalanga.

Godongwana has since released a statement refuting these allegations, citing that on the day in question he was with his wife at the Kruger National Park, but Mpumalanga Police confirmed that a case of rape was opened and has since been handed over to the NPA for prosecution.

Addressing the media, following the EFF Central Command Council meeting over the weekend in Johannesburg, Malema says this is a disgrace for the country, especially, during women’s month.

“If Godongwana had any respect for the office he holds and the women of this country, he would have long resigned. But he has not done so because he draws inspiration from his president who is unrepentant in the face of calls for accountability.”

VIDEO | EFF media briefing:

Malema congratulates AmaZulu King

Meanwhile, Malema has congratulated AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini for a successful “ukungena esibayeni” ceremony over the past weekend.

Thousands of people gathered at the Kwakhangela’Mankengana great place in KwaNongoma, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, to witness the historic event.

Malema says it is now up to King Misuzulu to unite the Zulu nation. He says of most importance is for the royal family to unite behind the King.

“In the history of the continent, this is the nation that defied the colonial conquest and waged commendable strides against colonialism in defense of our land. The EFF further calls for unity within the Zulu Royal family and for the acceptance of their new king who has assumed a very big role as a custodian of a collective history and tradition of the Zulu nation.”