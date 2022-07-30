Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called for the establishment of a unit to tackle violent crimes amid the alleged robbery and rape of eight women in Krugersdorp in the west of Johannesburg earlier this week.

Malema has called for the jailing of the perpetrators and the reclaiming of South Africa’s now unsafe streets. Over 60 suspects believed to be Basotho nationals have been arrested in connection with the crime. Malema was speaking at the party’s ninth anniversary celebrations in Mangaung in the Free State.

Malema addresses EFF supporters:

“Between January and March, 11 000. Imagine if its 11 000 per quarter, what’s going to happen in this 2022? All women in this South Africa will be raped by December if we don’t do something about it. Let us confront the rapists, let us find the rapists and the time is now. There will never be another time to reclaim the streets of South Africa. Let’s make sure that there is a proper unit to deal with violent crimes.”

Minister condemns the rape

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has expressed shock following the gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp.

The group was out shooting a music video when the attack took place. They were also robbed of their belongings including clothes and other valuables. 83 suspects have been arrested following the ordeal.