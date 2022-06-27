Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, has called for free and decolonised education in the country.

In 2015, universities across the country saw mass demonstrations over access to education in public institutions.

Malema lamented the lack of access to education at the party’s rally on Sunday, in Kliptown, Soweto, in Johannanesburg, commemorating the adoption of the Freedom Charter in 1955.

The document was adopted at the Congress of the People in 1955 and has become a blueprint of the political, economic, and social structure that the people of South Africa demanded. It would later pave the way for the country’s democratic dispensation after the apartheid era.

Malema says the state of education in the country goes against what the Freedom Charter prescribed.

“We said in the freedom charter that the doors of learning and culture should be open but the doors remain closed. We must fight for equal, decolonised, free education for all. Whether you are rich or poor, We also need a decolonised education taught to the children of rich people so that they can be patriotic. When they come into our university, we teach them our culture, we teach them our proper history, we teach them the freedom charter,” says Malema.

EFF commemorates 67th anniversary of The Freedom Charter:

EFF rejects Zondo Commission findings:

During his address in Kliptown, Soweto Malema rejected the findings of the State Capture report.

Malema says the report has zoomed in on the activities of black leaders while neglecting the corrupt dealings of white people.

Chief Justice and State Capture Commission Chairperson, Raymond Zondo officially handed over Parts Five and Six of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa last week, Wednesday.

Malema says the Zondo report is not worth the paper it is written on. He says the state capture that they supported is not what Zondo has produced.

He has reiterated that they were not investigating who captured the state, but were investigating which black person took the business of white people.

“All we asked the commission to do was to check the relationship between Zuma and the Guptas and to check if the Guptas did not influence the removal of Nhlanhla Nene overnight. Why is there no report about multinational companies that are avoiding tax in South Africa colluding with the banks? It is because they are white-owned. We reject the Zondo Commission Report.”