The trial of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President Julius Malema will resume in the East London Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman are charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and recklessly discharging it, endangering people and property.

Malema allegedly discharged a semi-automatic rifle at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London during the party’s birthday celebrations in July 2018.

Speaking on behalf of Afriforum, which laid a complaint with the police following the incident, Jacques Broodryk says they are not happy with the slow pace of the case.

“Afriforum welcomes the fact that this case is continuing, but it is very worrisome that it has been dragging for four years because if it were an ordinary citizen caught on video firing a firearm into the air in the presence of a crowd of people, he would have probably finished serving his sentence by now.”

