Malema apologises to the JSC and Judge Elias Matojane

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has apologized to the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) and Judge Elias Matojane in the National Assembly, for a question he posed to Judge Matojane during the JSC interviews in 2021, for a position at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Malema was found to have violated clauses of the Ethical Code and Disclosure of Member’s interests by the Ethics Committee, after he asked the Judge about a ruling he made, that the EFF must pay former Finance Minister Trevor Manual R500 000.

Malema had initially challenged the findings at the Western Cape High Court, but his review application was dismissed.

Malema apologized in the vernacular and his apology was translated by National Assembly Speaker Thokoko Didiza.

“Thank you very much, Honorable Malema. Honorable Malema in vernacular in his home language, which is South African language, has given an apology as it was required by the powers and privileges.”