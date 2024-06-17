Malema and bodyguard’s public firearm discharge case back in court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The trial of EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman is expected to resume in the East London Regional Court.

The matter will resume with the pair expected to take the stand in their defence. The charges of discharging a firearm stem from the EFF’s 5th-anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

Malema and Snyman are accused of discharging a gun in a public area.

Before the matter was postponed, the court dismissed an application to have the trial thrown out of court, under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act, citing lack of sufficient evidence to prosecute.

Reacting to that ruling Malema told scores of EFF supporters that the presiding magistrate, Twanett Olivier is incompetent.

The matter is scheduled to be heard from the 18th to the 20th of this month.

