Malema accuses Didiza of failing to act impartially

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza has failed to show impartiality towards Parliament and chose her political party’s interests when President Cyril Ramaphosa interdicted the impeachment committee.

Malema tabled the motion of no confidence debate against Didiza that’s taking place in the National Assembly.

The party has argued that Didiza failed to discharge her constitutional responsibilities with independence, impartiality and the integrity of a presiding officer of Parliament when she did not challenge the interdict to halt the Impeachment Committee proceedings.

Malema has called on parties to support their motion to remove Didiza.

“Ms Didiza is not fit to preside over a legislature, whose role and constitutional responsibility she is not willing to defend. We call on all political parties to appreciate this … that she has exhibited partisanship at a critical moment in our democracy when we ought to be showing that no one is above the law, and this includes the president, no matter how powerful the political party that deployed him to that office. Ms Didiza must go … and she must go now.”

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza motion of no confidence vote – 26 August 2026: