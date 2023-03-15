The Malawi Red Cross Society has reiterated concerns that the country’s cholera outbreak may be exacerbated in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

More than 220 people are now known to have died after the storm wreaked havoc in Malawi and Mozambique. The storm hit the region for a second time over the weekend, since first making landfall in February.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) says Freddy may have broken the record for the longest-lasting tropical cyclone. Most of the storm and flood-related deaths occurred in Malawi.

Red Cross Society Spokesperson Felix Washon says, “Most of the rivers in southern districts have swept away houses and displaced many people and left others dead. However, we are happy that the storm is now out of Malawi, it has weakened, and rains have stopped in some parts of the country.”

“We are worried because we thought we were winning the battle against cholera before the tropical cyclone struck. Most of the people that have survived have now been taken to camps and there is always overcrowding there. So, the issues of hygiene are of high concern,” says Washon.

66 people have died in Malawi, 93 injured and 16 people are missing due to Tropical Cyclone Freddy that has affected over 2115 by Monday 13 March. @MalawiGovt has confirmed through @DisasterDept. @MalawiRedCross is conducting Search and Rescue, First Aid and Hospital evacuation. pic.twitter.com/Wo4MU9HxS3 — Malawi Red Cross Society (@MalawiRedCross) March 13, 2023

Still raining in Blantyre @ 18:30. The wind is getting stronger. Five Eectricity poles have fallen along Masauko Chipembele highly leaving one way impassable and one vehicle damaged. @MalawiRedCross First Aid and Rescue team has been mobilised and is on standby. pic.twitter.com/R9EVpmJybE — Malawi Red Cross Society (@MalawiRedCross) March 12, 2023

Impact of Tropical Cyclone Freddy being felt. Water levels are high in most southern districts’ rivers. Below is Thuchira River at Kambenje, the boundary between Mulanje and Phalombe districts, down stream is flooding already, as the rains associated with wind continue pouring. pic.twitter.com/sVg82ODZ1e — Malawi Red Cross Society (@MalawiRedCross) March 12, 2023

@MalawiRedCross volunteers and staff have braved the weather in a quest to reach out to more people with Early Warning messages the Tropical Cyclone Freddy whose effects are already being experienced by the continued rainfall since yesterday in most southern districts. pic.twitter.com/qiHGQSTX2R — Malawi Red Cross Society (@MalawiRedCross) March 12, 2023