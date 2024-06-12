Malawians to unite in mourning late Vice President Chilima

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The President of Malawi Lazarus Chakwera says citizens will unite in mourning the country’s Vice President Saulos Chilima.

This comes as messages of condolences continue to pour in following Chilima’s death. Chakwera earlier confirmed the death of Chilima and nine others after the wreckage of their military plane was located.

Meanwhile, the African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat has also conveyed the message of support to Malawians, adding that he is deeply saddened to learn that “the search and rescue mission for the missing aircraft carrying Malawian Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima and nine others found no survivors.”

Mahamat says the continental body is with the people of southeastern Africa.

Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba indicates that Chilima had deep affection for the people of Malawi, and it’s unfortunate that he passed on at a time when he still had so much to offer the country’s citizens.

The US further offered its condolences saying it stands by Malawi at this difficult time.

The state of Malawi is yet to confirm further details relating to the incident and the burial of the deceased.

