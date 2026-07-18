Malawian waits four days for luggage at repatriation centre

A Malawian national says he has spent four days at the Musina temporary repatriation center in Limpopo waiting for his luggage to be delivered from the Malawian embassy in Gauteng.

He says he and others were told to leave their bags at the embassy in Sandton, where they boarded the bus.

He says they were told the bags would be transported in another bus.

“Now four days have passed. My clothes, I left them in Sandton, there. They told me, ‘You go. I’ll send your clothes with another bus’. I come here, and I’m waiting for my clothes. The bus came here and (I) asked for the bus driver. He said to me, ‘I don’t know anything. Maybe if you can call people there in Sandton and tell me’.”

Meanwhile, Limpopo Premier Doctor Phophi Ramathuba says some South Africans’ decision to accommodate undocumented migrants in their properties is worsening the province’s immigration problem.

Ramathuba was speaking during the police operation aimed at curbing the problem at Greenside in Seshego, Polokwane yesterday.

Over 330 undocumented immigrants were arrested in Capricorn district.