Condolences pour in for Malawian Vice President and nine others

Condolences continue to pour in following the passing of Malawian Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima.

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera announced that the military aircraft that went missing with Chilima and nine occupants has been found and no one survived.

Chakwera says the nation will mourn together and he has also praised his Vice President.

The African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat says he is deeply saddened to learn that the search and rescue mission for the missing aircraft found no survivors.

The AU boss says he has extended his condolences to the government and people of Malawi, saying that the continental body is with the people of the south eastern African country.

Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba says Chilima had deep affection for the people of Malawi and it is unfortunate that he passed on at a time when he still had so much to offer the people of Malawi and Africa.

The US further offered its condolences saying it stands by Malawi at the difficult time.