Malawi declares 21-day mourning period for VP Chilima’s passing

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has declared a period of mourning for 21 days following the death of the country’s Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima.

Chilima and nine passengers perished in an aircraft crash on Monday after it disappeared from the radar during a domestic flight.

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has declared a 21-day period of mourning for the tragic plane crash that took the lives of Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima and eight others. The Malawi High Commission in London will offer a Condolences Book for signing on June 13th and 14th. pic.twitter.com/NKxu3y3v9N — Malawi in UK (@MalawiinUK) June 12, 2024

The body of the late Vice President has arrived in the capital Lilongwe. Funeral arrangements are underway for Chilima’s burial and others who died in the helicopter crash.

President Chakwera has described his late deputy as a good patriot and a formidable man, saying his death is a terrible tragedy.

Meanwhile, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says this is a moment of tragedy.

Ramaphosa says South Africa is united with the people of Malawi as they mourn the passing of a youthful leader who advanced the aspirations of his country and of the youthful continent from his position in Malawi’s presidency.

