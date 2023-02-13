A High Court in Malawi has ruled in favour of self-proclaimed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri to have South African witnesses go to Malawi and physically testify in the ongoing extradition case.

Bushiri and his wife went to the high court to appeal against an earlier ruling by a magistrate court that witnesses should testify in South Africa.

His legal team has welcomed the ruling.

South Africa has applied to have the fugitive couple brought back to the country to face fraud and money laundering charges.

The extradition request from South Africa was served in 2021 and includes charges of theft, fraud, forgery and failing to comply with bail conditions.

A warrant of arrest was issued after the Bushiris fled South Africa in contravention of their bail conditions. At the time, the self-proclaimed prophet maintained that they fled due to concerns over their safety.

Bushiri’s lawyer Wapona Kita says they are now waiting for a trial date. “We had appealed that decision of the magistrate ordered that the witnesses should testify in South Africa. The high court has overruled that decision by the Chief Magistrate and has ordered that the witnesses from South Africa must come and testify physically in Malawi. What the judge has done is he referred the file back to the Magistrate Court and will set a date for appropriate tile the witnesses can come and testify.”