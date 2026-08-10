Malawi book first-ever place at Women’s World Cup

Malawi continued their fairytale debut at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), coming from behind ​to beat Ghana 2-1 in Sunday’s last quarter-final ‌which also secured them a spot in the World Cup for the first time.

Rose Kadzere scored a 79th minute ​winner following Temwa Chawinga’s 12th minute equaliser after ​English-born striker Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah had put Ghana into ⁠a seventh minute lead.

Malawi join Algeria, Cameroon and ​Morocco as Africa’s four automatic qualifiers for next year’s ​32-team World Cup in Brazil. The four WAFCON quarter-final winners all advanced directly to the World Cup.

Malawi will meet Algeria in ​Wednesday’s first WAFCON semi-final, followed by hosts Morocco ​against Cameroon, who earlier on Sunday produced a shock when they ‌ousted ⁠defending champions Nigeria 1-0 in Casablanca.

Myriam Nyadjou, 19, struck a superb long-range free kick to hand her country a World Cup ticket.

Nigeria had qualified for all ​nine previous ​Women’s World ⁠Cup finals but now have to try and gain entry to the finals through ​a complicated play-off route that offers Africa ​the ⁠possibility of two more representatives.

Their defeat means there will be a new WAFCON winner next week. Equatorial Guinea ⁠and ​South Africa are the only ​other countries to have won the African title.

The final is next Sunday ​in Rabat.