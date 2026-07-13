Malatsi expects revised AI policy report within weeks

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi says he is expecting a preliminary report regarding a revised Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy statement within the next few weeks.

He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of handing over devices to social workers in Cape Town.

Malatsi had to withdraw the department’s policy in April this year, after it was found to contain various fictitious sources in its reference list.

Two officials have been placed on precautionary suspension while an internal investigation is under way.

Malatsi says the advisory council appointed to do the revision of the policy will submit a report soon.

“They are due to give us a preliminary report in approximately a few weeks. From then onwards we will reintroduce this through the cabinet process because what we have done is once you withdraw a policy is that it must be born again to use the religious pun in terms of beginning it from taking it to cabinet committees eventually then taking it to public comment.”

VIDEO| Malatsi explains reasons for withdrawing AI policy:



Meanwhile, Malatsi says the debate around his engagements with Starlink and public affairs firm, Resolve Communications could open discussions about whether guidelines are needed to ensure no untoward dealings take place.

Resolve is owned by former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Tony Leon.

This follows allegations of undue influence against Malatsi after an interview with former DA leader John Steenhuisen, in which he alleges that Resolve facilitated meetings between DA ministers and private clients, including Starlink.

In a statement to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee, Malatsi denied that he was influenced during the meeting. Malatsi says while many avenues already exists to report pressure or undue lobbying, more discussions can be had about whether it is sufficient.

“ I think, of course, the current debate means that, is what is available currently, enough? I think if there is a very strong position that feels that because lobbying in the South African context is such a new thing, that it needs guidelines, if those guidelines will help clear the terms of engagements, that’s fine. I mean, for me, the most important thing is people have the judgment to make a call whether something is wrong or right and whether it’s illegal or not.”