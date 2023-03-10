Barely a day after reinstating Tshwane Mayor, Dr Murunwa Makwarela, the City Manager Johann Mettler, has initiated an investigation into Dr Makwarela’s Insolvency Rehabilitation Certificate.

The City of Tshwane confirmed that Mettler has requested Legal Services to investigate certain aspects around the rehabilitation notice that was presented by Dr Makwarela yesterday.

Makwarela reinstated as Tshwane mayor, not IEC’s role to vet electoral candidates: Mawethu Mosery

Dr Makwarela returned as Tshwane Mayor yesterday, but the authenticity of his rehabilitation certificate is now under scrutiny, creating uncertainty on whether he will keep his job.

City of Tshwane Spokesperson Selby Bokoka says, “The City of Tshwane wishes to confirm that the City Manager Johann Mettler has requested Legal Services to investigate certain aspects around the rehabilitation notice that was presented to him By Cllr Murunwa Makwarela yesterday. This was done as a consequence of various issues that were brought to his attention during the course of yesterday.”

The Tshwane Multiparty Coalition also says it will take necessary steps to verify the documents provided by the now-reinstated City Mayor, Murunwa Makwarela.

The city manager revealed that Makwarela had failed to present evidence of a rehabilitation process due to a 2016 insolvency declaration against him.

REACTION | Dr Makwarela disqualified as Tshwane Councillor, no longer mayor: Prof. Dirk Kotze