The Specialized Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria has granted former Tshwane Executive Mayor, Dr Murunwa Makwarela, permission to travel the country, provided he communicates his plans timeously with the investigating officers. The court ordered that he informs the investigators in his case telephonically, before travelling out of the Gauteng Province.

This, after Makwarela brought an application requesting the court to relax his bail conditions.

The former Mayor is facing fraud and perjury charges. He was dragged before the court two months ago. This, after presenting the council with fraudulent documents related to his 2016 insolvency status.

In the latest twist of events, he argues that he be allowed to travel to pursue his church and business responsibilities particularly to Mpumalanga and Limpopo where most of his relatives are located. Magistrate Nicca Setshogoe granted the amendment to some of the bail conditions.

“The court therefore grants the amendment in respect of bail condition number six. And it should read as follows: The accused may not leave the province of Gauteng, without prior notification being made to the investigating officers. And such notification should be made telephonically or through cell phone prior to his departure from Gauteng. And also inform them on the manner outlined above his return to the Gauteng province,” says Setshogoe.

Makwarela abandoned his other application to convince the court to permit him to speak to state witness, Lisl Loubser. He had initially been barred from speaking to some witnesses as part of his bail conditions.

His friends and relatives have welcomed the court’s decision.

“Most definitely it will change his life. Remember that he’s an anointed apostle. He would sometimes be conducting church services all over the country. Whenever he’s needed, now he has no reason not to be able to attend those church services. He is also a PHD graduate and he gives consultancy in his other spheres of work whenever he’s needed,” Spokesperson Brian Mkhono elaborates.

Makwarela’s bail of R10 000 has been extended. The matter has been postponed to the 27th of July this year. This to allow him time to submit further necessary documents in order for the trial to commence.

Former Tshwane mayor’s bail conditions amended to allow for travel: