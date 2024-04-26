Making sense of some of the important 2024 general election numbers

Reading Time: 7 minutes

South Africa is technically 21 days away from voting in the country’s seventh national and provincial elections (NPE).

While most of the registered 27.7-million voters will cast their ballot on May 29 between 07h00 and 21h00, voting for overseas voters will take place over two days, on 17 and 18 May 2024.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa or IEC confirmed that 58 802 registered voters ‘out of country’ or outside of South Africa’s borders had registered to cast a ballot in these elections, equating to a mere 0.21% of all registered voters.

The top five places with the most ‘out of country’ registered voters are London 19 518 (33%), the Hague 5572 (9%), Canberra 2609 (4%), Dubai 2574 (4%) and Dublin 2341 (3.98%).

Conversely, capital cities N’Djamena (of Chad) and Nouakchott (of Mauritania) boast just a single registered voter each.

Special votes will be next, scheduled to take place on Monday and Tuesday, 27 and 28 May 2024 respectively between 09h00 and 17h00.

Registered voters versus Voting Age Population (VAP)

According to Stats SA’s numbers from the Census 2022 surveys, the voting age population currently numbers just above 39.7 million. This is a bloc aged 18 and over that can vote in national, provincial and local elections.

The certified voters’ roll for the 2024 NPE is approximately 12-million or 30% less than this number, just under 28-million.

This is a significant number that could have swayed any election.

In the 2014 and 2019 general elections, total cast ballots numbered between 11 and 10 million respectively, illustrating graphically the importance of the ‘missing’ voting age population bloc.

When looking at the provincial picture, Gauteng seems to be the biggest culprit in unregistered ‘voting age population’ voters (59%).

This is despite South Africa’s most populous province going into these elections with the highest number of registered voters, 6.5-million or 24%.

VOTING AGE POPULATION VERSUS CERTIFIED VOTERS’ ROLL FOR 2024 NPE PROVINCE VOTING AGE POPULATION VOTERS’ ROLL % AGAINST VAP Eastern Cape 4 061 045 3 439 320 84,7% Free State 1 917 274 1 456 927 76,0% Gauteng 11 084 944 6 541 978 59,0% KwaZulu-Natal 7 336 980 5 738 249 78,2% Limpopo 3 513 779 2 779 657 79,1% Mpumalanga 3 115 696 2 025 070 65,0% North West 2 726 235 1 768 576 64,9% Northern Cape 872 198 656 826 75,3% Western Cape 5 124 936 3 317 072 64,7% Out of Country 58 802 TOTAL 39 753 087 27 782 477 69,9% Information sourced directly from the IEC (VAP figures were supplied by STATS SA as projected to May 2024)

Young people are not registering

Alarmingly, the 18 – 29 age band is the single electoral bloc that persists not to register for elections.

Unlike other age demographics where there seems to be relative political interest, the 18 – 19 age group boasts the lowest number of registered voters, above 550 000 or 27.1% (of the potential 2-million plus that could have voted).

The same can be said for the 20 – 29 age category where some 9-million could have voted on May 29. By close of the voters’ roll deadline, only 4.4-million had registered, representing approximately half of this key electoral demographic.

VOTING AGE POPULATION VERSUS CERTIFIED VOTERS’ ROLL FOR 2024 NPE BY AGE BRACKET AGE GROUP VAP CERTIFIED VOTERS’ ROLL % 18-19 2 032 272 550 687 27,1% 20-29 9 073 863 4 408 139 48,6% 30-39 10 198 809 6 831 835 67,0% 40-49 7 596 640 6 008 072 79,1% 50-59 5 083 116 4 578 479 90,1% 60-69 3 362 552 3 140 624 93,4% 70-79 1 775 083 1 541 439 86,8% 80+ 630 750 723 202 114,7% TOTAL 39 753 087 27 782 477 69,9% Information sourced directly from the IEC (VAP figures were supplied by STATS SA as projected to May 2024)

Expect a lower voter turnout in the 2024 general elections

The 2019 election witnessed the lowest-ever voter turnout for a general election, 66%.

Just under a million voters chose not to turn up in the 2019 general election compared to 2014.

For the 2024 general elections, voters can now only vote at the voting station/ district where they are registered. Previously, registered voters could vote anywhere in the province, provided that they fill in the requisite forms.

However, this time around, if voters do not timeously apply to vote at another voting station where they are ordinarily resident, they will be turned away.

For me, this is a huge negative, considering voting levels are declining fast in elections.

One need only look at the patterns from the last 15 years, where voter national voter turnout hovered around 77% in 2009, only to dip to 66% by 2019.

While I understand the IEC’s commitment to running a smooth election, voter turnout should not be sacrificed on the altar of ensuring a logistical problem-free poll. This issue could have been handled differently, I feel.

What worsens this situation is that not sufficient voter education has been communicated on this matter.

And I can guarantee you, the IEC is in for a deluge of complaints come Election Day when hordes of voters will be turned away simply for not being registered in the voting district they choose to vote at.

VOTER TURNOUT FOR NATIONAL ASSEMBLY & PROVINCIAL LEGISLATURES 1994 – 2019 Regions 1994 1999 2004 2009 2014 2019 National 84.97 87.76 76.73 77.30 73.48 65.99 Eastern Cape 90.70 89.15 81.08 76.69 68.3 59.51 Free State 83.86 89.29 78.88 76.99 71.01 61.35 Gauteng 86.22 88.63 76.40 79.06 72.97 68.28 Kwazulu-Natal 77.50 85.91 73.51 79.87 75.98 66.15 Limpopo 89.95 89.87 77.09 80.38 60.72 56.36 Mpumalanga 83.96 88.33 80.28 75.96 72.85 63.20 North West 92.18 85.52 77.39 69.62 66.32 57.01 Northern Cape 83.98 86.73 76.04 72.60 71.29 64.12 Western Cape 86.53 85.92 73.05 77.78 72.76 66.28

Robben Island is not the smallest voting station

Despite the theory that Robben Island is the smallest voting district and media houses should therefore expect its results first on Election Day, there are literally hundreds of other voting districts with less than 100 registered voters.

Robben Island forms part of the Cape Town metro, ward 54 and currently boasts 165 registered voters. Its only voting station remains the John Craig Hall, situated on 37 Church Street.

But please see more details on the 21 voting districts with the lowest number of registered voters:

THE 21 SMALLEST VOTING DISTRICTS FOR THE 2024 GENERAL ELECTIONS PROVINCE METRO/ DC MUNICIPALITY WARD VD VOTERS FS Mangaung Mangaung 49400041 22120344 4 KZN King Cetshwayo uMhlathuze 52802002 43480436 8 NC SIYANDA !KHEIS 30804001 65090314 12 FS Thabo Mofutsanyane Phumelela 41905006 22390073 13 KZN uMkhanyakude Jozini 52702020 43419427 14 NC NAMAKWA KAROO HOOGLAND 30606006 66010070 14 NC Pixley Ka Seme EMTHANJENI 30703007 65330142 14 NC Pixley Ka Seme KAREEBERG 30704002 65990087 19 FS Lejweleputswa Masilonyana 41801002 22630126 20 FS Xhariep Mohokare 41603004 22110084 21 NC Pixley Ka Seme EMTHANJENI 30703008 65340110 21 FS Xhariep Mohokare 41603005 22110095 22 NC NAMAKWA KAROO HOOGLAND 30606006 66000057 23 NC NAMAKWA KAROO HOOGLAND 30606006 66010069 23 MPU Nkangala Emalahleni 83102019 54650875 24 NC John Taolo Gaetsewe Joe Morolong 34501004 65690073 24 NC Pixley Ka Seme UMSOBOMVU 30702006 65290091 24 NC Pixley Ka Seme SIYATHEMBA 30707005 65280113 24 EC Alfred Nzo Matatiele 24401014 11780535 25 FS Mangaung Mangaung 49400028 21870772 25 NC Pixley Ka Seme UBUNTU 30701005 65350065 25 SOURCED FROM THE IEC

Dr. Ronesh Dhawraj is with the SABC News & Current Affairs division