Former Gauteng Premier David Makhura and former Gauteng Finance MEC Barbara Creecy have been implicated by former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu as the people who were behind the termination of the Life Esidimeni contract.

Makhura has since refuted the claims.

He testified that the Premier’s Budget Committee does not get involved in procurement and contracts.

He conceded that when he established that people were dying he asked officials why they were at NGOs.

Makhura says he was told there was a new policy from the national health department to move mentally ill patients from facilities to NGOs.

“The core questions for me is, how did people end up in NGOs where they died. That’s where the host of officials introduced the national mental health policy framework and strategic plan 2013/2030. That actually we are implementing national legislation. National legislation requires that we must not put people in institutions again.”

VIDEO | Life Esidimeni Inquest | Former Gauteng Premier, David Makhura testifies: