The High Court in Pretoria has resolved to call former Gauteng Premier David Makhura and former Finance MEC Barbara Creecy to come and testify at the Life Esidimeni Inquest.

They have been implicated by witnesses including former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu as being the masterminds behind the decision that saw the mass relocation of mental health patients from the Life Esidimeni facilities in 2016.

It was shut down due to financial constraints. Over 140 mental health patients died during the relocation period while being accommodated at ill equipped and unlicensed NGOs.

The inquest seeks to determine if anyone should be held criminally liable for the deaths of the patients.

Judge Monnoa Teffo argues that their testimony is crucial for the inquest.

“Because the names of the following people have been constantly mentioned in these proceedings, the court has decided to call them to come and testify. Concerning the issues raised about them. These are the names. Mr David Makhura, Ms Barbra Creese and Professor Robinson. I think the arrangements could be made.”