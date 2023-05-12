The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has resolved to call the former Gauteng premier David Makhura and the former Finance MEC Barbara Creecy to testify in the Life Esidimeni Inquest.

Witnesses including the former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu say they were the masterminds behind the decision to relocate mentally ill patients from the Life Esidimeni facilities in 2016.

It was shut due to financial constraints.

About 144 mentally ill patients died during the relocation to ill equipped and unlicensed NGOs.

The inquest is seeking to determine if anyone should be held criminally liable for the deaths of the patients.

On Thursday, Judge Monnoa Teffo argued that the testimonies of Makhura and Creecy were crucial for the inquest.

“Because the names of the following people have been constantly mentioned in this proceedings, the court has decided to call them to come and testify, concerning the issues raised about them. These are the names, Mr David Makhura, Ms Barbra Creecy and Professor Robinson. I think the arrangements could be made,” adds Teffo.

The video below is reporting on yesterday’s court proceedings: