Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) chairperson David Makhura has berated delegates at the 8th ANC Ekurhuleni regional conference, saying their conduct has shamed the governing party.

The conference, being held in Fourways, north of Johannesburg, only started late in the afternoon on Saturday after almost two days of delays due to disagreements over some disqualified branches. Delegates protested outside the conference venue prompting organisers to bring in more armed security.

Addressing delegates at the regional conference, Makhura told delegates to learn from their counterparts in Sedibeng.

Makhura says such behavour will not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, ANC Ekurhuleni regional chairperson, Mzwandile Masina has bemoaned calls for him to step down after the governing party in the region lost to a coalition of opposition parties in the 2021 local elections. Masina is squaring up with former regional chairperson of the ANC Youth League, Doctor Xhakaza, for the position of regional chairperson.

One of the reasons those who want Masina out have cited is that he has been presiding over declining ANC support in the region over the past two elections. Masina says it is reckless for his critics to think that individuals and not a collective in the ANC make decisions in government.

Meanwhile, the ANC in Gauteng has praised the Sedibeng regional leadership for holding an incident-free regional conference. The positions of all five top officials from regional chairperson to treasurer were uncontested.

Thulani Kunene has retained his position as regional chairperson while Jason Mkone is the regional secretary.

The ANC in Sedibeng is also concluding its regional conference later on Sunday with Makhura expected to deliver the closing address.

Earlier Makhura praised the organisers and delagates for ensuring that the conference was incident-free. Delegates have re-elected their top five officials uncontested.

Speaking to SABC News on the sidelines of their conference, the RTT co-ordinator in Sedibeng, Mafika Mgcina says they hope the newly-elected office-bearers will focus on improving the living conditions of the people of Sedibeng.

