Hearing on Judge Makhubele’s conduct adjourned until January

The hearing into the conduct of Gauteng High Court Judge Nana Makhubele has been postponed until January. This comes after it was postponed again in August following concerns about her legal representation.

Judge Nana Makhubele was expected to present her version of events before the Judicial Conduct Tribunal in Rosebank, Johannesburg, but could only join virtually and seek a postponement.

The basis for the postponement sought is the tariffs on her legal fees which the State Attorney and her legal representation are not in agreement on.

The concerns that have arisen from the panel, particularly from Tribunal Chair, retired Judge President Achmat Jappie, is the certainty that Makhubele would be able to appear on the suggested January 22nd date – as this is yet another postponement into the matter.

Makhubele is appearing before the Tribunal after a complaint lodged with the JSC by the organisation #UniteBehind which accused her of breaching the principle of separation of powers by serving as a Gauteng High Court judge and Chairperson of PRASA’s interim board.

It’s now expected that she will appear before the Tribunal in January.

