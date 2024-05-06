Makhanda community still reeling from deadly taxi crash

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The community of Tantyi in Makhanda is still trying to come to terms with the deadly minibus crash that occurred over the weekend. Six people died and three were injured when a minibus crashed into a house on Saturday.

The vehicle allegedly veered off the road, hitting a young boy, who died on the scene before crashing into the house. The driver and four passengers in the minibus also died in the crash.

A devastated owner collected what’s left in what used to be his home and now stranded, he finds himself and his children having to seek shelter from neighbours.

“I was at my neighbour’s place when children told me about what happened to my house. I got here to a traumatic scene of people hanging when I saw one of them alive and fell down, I could not stand it, I just left,” says Zibongile Jali.

The family of one of the victims, 27-year-old Nomgcobo Fete has been left devastated as she was the breadwinner.

“We are devastated as we have no means to bury her. We don’t know where to start with funeral arrangements because we have no money as she was the only one working,” says Nolusindiso Plaatjie, victim’s aunt.

The Makana Municipality says it will assist in rebuilding Jali’s home.

“We are still in the process of meeting with different stakeholders to discuss how we can all assist the families that have lost their loved ones. The municipality will also work on providing a temporary structure for Jali,” says Mthuthuzeli Matyumza, Makhanda Municipality spokesperson.

Local religious leaders have organized a joint memorial service, which will take place on Wednesday.

