Makhanda in the Eastern Cape is abuzz with activity and energy as the final touches are put in place for the National Arts Festival starting Thursday.

There is great excitement as the arts are back in town in front of live audiences after two years on a virtual platform due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

23 June to 3 July LIVE in Makhanda! Visit https://t.co/gjh0ySLYIo for the full programme and bookings out now.#NAF2022 #ItWillChangeYou pic.twitter.com/BXCzUy0IyX — NationalArtsFestival (@artsfestival) May 14, 2022

The mayor of the Makhanda Municipality Yandiswa Vara says the return of the festival is great news for the economy of the town.

“Previously yes people have been benefitting from the festival, however for the past two years it was virtual so most people couldn’t get the jobs that they usually get, and also our homestays, there is accommodation as this means a lot. It means this year they will get the injection they usually get when it’s the festival.”