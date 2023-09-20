Makhadzi’s home village proud she won a BET Award

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The community of Mukondeni Village outside Louis Trichardt in Limpopo is excited after one of their own, Makhadzi scooped a BET Award last week.

The Matorokisi hitmaker won the prestigious Viewer’s Choice award for Best New International Act.

BET Awards | Warm welcome for Makhadzi

The 2024 BET Awards were held in Los Angeles in the United States.

Makhadzi, whose real name is Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, is now set to embark on a three-day tour across the province to show the award to her fans who have been inspired by her journey.

“I was very impressed when I saw that Makhadzi won a BET Award. We saw her when she started her music career. She even performs for the community for free when she is around. I am very inspired and many people are learning a lot from her,” says one fan.

Makhadzi has meanwhile described the international accolade as a dream come true, saying she was honoured to represent South Africa and Africa at the award ceremony.