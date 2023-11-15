Makhado Local Municipality has a new mayor, speaker

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Makhado Local Municipality in Limpopo has a new mayor and the Speaker. Councilor Dorcus Mboyi has been elected to replace Samuel Munyai.

Councilor Gumani Mukwevho has been elected to take over the speaker’s position which was previously occupied by Mboyi. Mboyi was a councillor for more than 15 years.

Speaking after the special council sitting, mayor Mboyi said she will establish a strategy to address the challenges facing the municipality.

‘I’m also grateful for my gracious movement the African National Congress for giving me this responsibility to lead and deliver the services to the people of Makhado I’m very much honoured I’m going to have 100 plan strategy which will be established by my office I’m going to see how to approach this challenges that are facing our municipality we have challenge poverty unemployment and inequality.”

“As the DA we would like to first congratulate the newly elected mayor, we hope that she is going to preside over corrupt-free governance so that our people can get services, they must first make sure that they fastrack service delivery, especially water, the rate of unemployment at Makhado is too high, roads and Sanitation. We believe that we are not going to see any change because the problem is not the individuals, the problem is the organisation that is fronting them.”

Meanwhile, ANC councillor Shadrack Maluleke has been sworn in as a mayor of the Collins Chabane Local Municipality in Malamulele in Limpopo.

Maluleke has been acting mayor for more than a year following the killing of mayor Moses Maluleke. Maluleke committed himself to good governance in the municipality.

“Yes, in terms of the processes of the organisation that which deployed me the ANC, we were on an acting base but in terms of governance procedures it was just being a mayor like any other ordinary person deployed as a mayor and as such I don’t think that there will be any difference, we’ll just continue with the work that we have been doing but it gives us courage now that we have been confirmed, we are going to work tirelessly to service our communities.”

The changes come after the ANC in Limpopo recalled three mayors who were appointed in an acting capacity while the party was still resolving disputes on the mayoral candidates list.

The other two axed mayors Dowelani Nenguda of Vhembe District Municipality as well as Maleke Mokganyetji of Sekhukhune District Municipality will be replaced on Thursday and Friday respectively.