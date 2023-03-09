The main official memorial service for Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe will take place in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

There were various memorial services across the province on Wednesday.

Makgoe and his bodyguard Vuyo Mdi died in a crash on the N1 stretch near Winburg, after their vehicle crashed into two cows in the early hours of Sunday.

The driver, Pule Nkopane, is still in hospital.

Makgoe’s funeral will take place on Sunday, while Mdi will be buried on Saturday.

The African National Congress (ANC)’s Provincial Executive Committee member Oupa Khoabane says Makgoe’s influence was felt despite not holding a high-profile position.

“I miss him, I miss him a lot. We really had those robust engagements. Lately, we used to call him mampudi [champion], because of his achievements in education. The last time we [had a] discussion was last week Thursday, in the ANC office.”

He adds: “It was a brief discussion. We were talking about engineering, the need for engineers in the education sector. He was very happy, even when he left, I told someone, that Tate seems to be very happy.”

VIDEO | Free State Premier describes late Education MEC Tate Makgoe as a hard worker