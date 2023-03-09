The former Free State Premier Beatrice Marshoff says late Education MEC Tate Makgoe was such a pleasure to work with.

Marshoff was speaking at the memorial service of Makgoe and his bodyguard Warrant officer Vuyo Mdi in Bloemfontein.

The two died after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into two cows on the N1 in Winburg in the early hours of Sunday.

Makgoe has been accorded a Provincial Official Funeral Category One.

Marshoff says Makgoe followed instructions with ease when he was the Finance MEC.

“Having him with us was a great pleasure. He used to serve without any questions ask. If you asked him to do something he will do it. I can assure you that nothing was easy, if you want it you had to prove it that you need it and if you need it you had to prove that you can use it.”