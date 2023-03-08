There will be various memorial services held across the Free State Province for late Education MEC Tate Makgoe on Wednesday. The main provincial official memorial service will be held in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

Makgoe and his bodyguard Vuyo Mdi died in a crash on the N1 stretch near Winburg, after their vehicle crashed into two cows in the early hours of Sunday.

The driver, Pule Nkopane, who was injured was discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

Makgoe’s funeral will take place on Sunday, while Mdi will be buried on Saturday.

The Provincial Executive Council says it will write to President Cyril Ramaphosa to request that Makgoe be accorded a provincial official funeral.

Free State Education Department spokesperson Howard Ndaba says, ” Today, we will be having about four separate memorial services in four districts, the first one will be in Xhariep district in Bethulie at 13pm. We will be having another one at Thabo Mofutsanyane district in Bethlehem at Thabo Thokoza school, we’ll be having another one at Parys where the MEC grew up at Phehellang secondary school. We also have another one in Lejweleputswa district in Welkom at a church called Kingdom Ministry.”

VIDEO: Makgoe described as a humble and brilliant person: