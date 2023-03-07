Free State premier Mxolisi Dukwana says the late Education MEC Tate Makgoe’s courage contributed a lot to the ANC and the various portfolios he occupied in the executive. Dukwana was speaking at the Free State Legislature special sitting convened by the speaker, Zanele Sifuba to honour Makgoe.

Makgoe and his 50-year-old bodyguard, Vuyo Mdi, died after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into two cows on the N1 stretch near Winburg in the early hours of Sunday morning. Dukwana says Makgoe left them with an institutional memory that they should preserve.

“As we recall this and many great exploits of MEC Makgoe, we dare not to inter his good deeds with his bones. Education landscape was radically changed because of his singular acts of courage and outstanding foresight,” says Dukwana.

Free State DA leader Dr Roy Jankielsohn says they have lost one of a kind. During the Free State legislature special sitting, Jankielsohn commended Makgoe for his sense of humour and how he respected the rules of the legislature.

Makgoe was the longest serving MEC in the province in various portfolios. He then became the people’s MEC for his sterling commitment in the education department.

“Tate Makgoe was a gentleman, he respected the quorum of the house. He understood that while we differ here from the podium, outside we are not enemies, we always remained political opponents,” Jankielson elaborates.

Free State Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member of legislature, Seipati Nanyane says the late Makgoe’s commitment in education is unmatched as he continued to put the province on the map. Nanyane said they have lost a man who was dedicated to his work.

“Free State prides itself as a flagship for excellence all because of the commitment and the dedication from honourable Tate Makgoe,” Nanyane elaborates.