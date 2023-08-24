The majority of South Africans say they feel unsafe walking alone in their neighbourhoods at night. That’s according to Statistician-General of South Africa, Risenga Maluleke.

He released the results of the Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey a short while ago.

The report covered the experience of specific types of crime experienced by households and individuals and the reporting of crime in the country.

Maluleke says more females than males reported feeling unsafe.

”Individuals who felt safe walking in their neighbourhoods during the day decreased from 81.3% in 2023 to 80.8% in 2023. The majority of individuals regardless of age felt unsafe walking alone at night in the neighbourhoods. Fewer individuals that is 29.7% are doing something to protect themselves against crime, compared to the previous year where we were sitting at 47.7%.

Maluleke says 3% of South Africans confirmed they carry a gun in order to keep themselves and their families safe from criminals.

Maluleke elaborates on other measures South Africans are taking to keep themselves safe.

“43.8% say, I only walk during safer hours; 18% say I am more alert of my surroundings; 12.2% say I do not walk alone anymore. 6% say I use a safer route. 5% say, (they have) physical protection measures at home, that is burglar doors; 3% carry a gun, pepper spray 2%, knife 1%,” says Maluleke.