There has been a major crash involving several vehicles including a truck transporting vehicles, on the N3 to Durban. The incident happened before the Marianhill Toll Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal.

Emergency teams are currently at the scene and no casualties have been reported.

Traffic is being diverted at the Shongweni offramp.

“There has been a serious crash on the N3 Durban bound just after Shongweni before the Marianhill Toll Plaza involving multiple vehicles. Emergency services are still responding to the scene, however, at this stage the east bound carriageway towards Durban is closed,” says KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie.