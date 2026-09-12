Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Majodina mum after allegedly hurling insults at member of the public

  • Water and Sanitation Minister, Pemmy Majodina.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC News

Water and Sanitation Minister, Pemmy Majodina, has not reacted to an incident at a recent government event in the Kouga Municipality in the Eastern Cape, where she allegedly swore at a member of the public.

In a video clip on social media, Majodina can be seen shouting at a man on crutches being escorted out of the venue.

In what seems to be a heated exchange, Majodina can be heard hurling swear words at him.

Two parties in Parliament have lodged complaints with the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on both Parliament and President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action against what they called disgraceful behaviour, while ActionSA says her conduct undermines the dignity of public office and brings Parliament into disrepute.

DA MP Jan de Villiers says both Parliament and President Cyril Ramaphosa should take action against the Minister.

“Minister Majodina’s language towards a member of the public was disgraceful and beneath the dignity of any cabinet minister. South Africans deserve respect from those holding public office, not insults. She must be held accountable, and President Ramaphosa must act, not just say the right words.”

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News