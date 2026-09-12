Majodina mum after allegedly hurling insults at member of the public

Water and Sanitation Minister, Pemmy Majodina, has not reacted to an incident at a recent government event in the Kouga Municipality in the Eastern Cape, where she allegedly swore at a member of the public.

In a video clip on social media, Majodina can be seen shouting at a man on crutches being escorted out of the venue.

In what seems to be a heated exchange, Majodina can be heard hurling swear words at him.

Two parties in Parliament have lodged complaints with the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on both Parliament and President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action against what they called disgraceful behaviour, while ActionSA says her conduct undermines the dignity of public office and brings Parliament into disrepute.

ActionSA says it will lodge a complaint with Parliament’s Ethics Committee against Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina, after she was filmed allegedly swearing at a resident with a disability in Kouga in the Eastern Cape. https://t.co/ll3bPa7LKI pic.twitter.com/rpcEwnGFqo — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 12, 2026

DA MP Jan de Villiers says both Parliament and President Cyril Ramaphosa should take action against the Minister.

“Minister Majodina’s language towards a member of the public was disgraceful and beneath the dignity of any cabinet minister. South Africans deserve respect from those holding public office, not insults. She must be held accountable, and President Ramaphosa must act, not just say the right words.”