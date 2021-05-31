South African Member of Parliament Pemmy Majodina will no longer be opening a case of assault against a fellow Pan-African Parliament member.

A scuffle broke out in the Midrand chamber as PAP MPs argued over the voting system. The election debate turned physical as the male MP of the Pan-African Parliament allegedly tried to kick Majodina.

The man, whom Majodina identifies as a Senegalese member, can be seen on video lifting his leg towards her. Majodina says she was trying to stop a physical altercation when she was attacked.

The man later apologised to Majodina, thus the dropping of the legal action against him by the South African MP.

Pan-African Parliament chaos | Senegalese member apologises to MP Pemmy Majodina over the ‘kick’

The Southern Caucus of the PAP is leading the call to have the elections put on a rotational basis. The Northern and Southern caucuses have never held the Presidency of the PAP – which also has a Central, Western and Eastern caucus.

The Western and Eastern caucus say that rule changes need to ratified if there must be a change in voting structures. The presiding officers say they have no power to change the system on a whim.

Zimbabwe’s Pupurai Togarepi refused to move from the podium, declaring the vote would not go ahead.

Last week, the debate over the same issue resulted in serious threats being exchanged by MPs.

Pan-African Parliament | Proceedings adjourned due to leadership dispute