Pemmy Majodina says she was trying to stop a physical altercation when she was attacked.

Member of both the South African and the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) Pemmy Majodina says they are ashamed of the chaos during the sitting of the Pan-African Parliament in Midrand over the past two days.

This after the PAP sitting was abruptly suspended after members disrupted the proceedings.

The PAP is divided about the electoral system, with the Southern Caucus pushing for rotational leadership.

Chaos erupts at Pan African Parliament for a second day:

The Eastern and Western Caucusses are adamant that there is no authority which allows this sudden change in the voting process.

Majodina believes that when the PAP convenes again in October, they will be given a chance to lead as the Southern Caucus.

“We really want to apologise sincerely for all members on the continent, this was not supposed to happen. The code of conduct must have led members of Parliament to behave in such a manner that they finish the business of Pan-African Parliament.”

“We are really not happy as the host country, as the southern caucus that when we were supposed to be given our right to lead then the situation became violent and chaotic. However, we are looking forward to the future where the African Union will preside over such election and there must be order,” explains Majodina.

Pan African Parliament will resume in October 2021: