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Maintenance payments disrupted by ‘system glitch’

  • South African money.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Refilwe Mekoa

Thousands of women who receive child support through the Justice Department garnishee order system across the country are struggling to access the maintenance payment. Some mothers, who haven’t received it since last month, have been told that there was a glitch in the court’s payment system.

However the Department had promised to issue a statement explaining the non-payments of garnishee orders.

“We can also tell that it’s a serious situation when the guardian fund is also affected. So, I’ve had women say, ‘we haven’t received our money from the guardian fund’. We’re looking at Mojo pay, and we’re looking at the Guardian fund … those are two different payments that are coming from the DOJ,” says founder of Child Maintenance Difficulties South Africa, Felicity Guest.

Guest says they said they detected suspicious activities and as a result of that they froze the payment system.

“I think it’s a lot more serious than that. What does suspicious activities mean, because last year, if I’m not mistaken, the reason was it appeared to be internal. So, is it a cyber-hack? Is it a ransom demand or is it internal?” she adds.

RELATED VIDEO | Child maintenance | Public Protector to assist mothers with claims

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