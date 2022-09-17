The City of Cape Town says the maintenance of its Cape Flats bulk water network is progressing well. Large parts of the area being supplied by the network have been without water while the work is underway.

This will continue until Monday.

Affected areas include, Philippi, Grassy Park, parts of Khayelitsha Site C, Lavender Hill, Lotus River, Manenberg, Mitchells Plain, Muizenberg, Ottery, Parkwood, Seawinds, Vrygrond and Zeekoevlei.

Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, says earlier disruptions in areas not on the list have been resolved.

“The 1.8m valve has been removed and replaced with a new one. There’s good progress in terms of the maintenance of the other valves. The impact on our residents who experienced unexpected water losses yesterday has been attended to. We are confident that with the availability of our standpipes and water tankers we will be able to maintain access to water in our communities,” says Badroodien.

