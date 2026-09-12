Maimane unveils BOSA’s local election push in LP

The leader of Build One South Africa (BOSA) has today launched the party’s local government election campaign at Botlokwa outside Polokwane in Limpopo.

Party leader Dr Mmusi Maimane outlined the party’s objectives, including accelerating service delivery in communities.

Maimane also introduced nine candidates who will be contesting in nine municipalities in Limpopo.

BOSA’s leader joined party supporters in the party’s provincial election campaign. Maimane says his party will build the capacity of municipalities to deliver uninterrupted services.

BOSA was formed in September 2022 and it will contest its first local elections on November 04.

BOSA leader and MP, Dr. Mmusi Maimane will be announcing the mayoral candidates for 9 different municipalities in Limpopo today! Stay tuned for the reveal. #BuildOneSA pic.twitter.com/anfSb6lrhR — BOSA (@BuildOneSA) September 12, 2026

Maimane says the party has shown steady growth in Limpopo.

“We are here to demonstrate the fact that we are growing here in Limpopo and in many ways we are launching candidates in municipalities Mopani, Greater Letaba. We are showing South Africans that BOSA can grow across all communities in South Africa. As we continue the journey we are saying from 2024 BOSA has been growing in Limpopo and now we want to have representation in council so that we can bring change. I think the people of Limpopo have suffered long enough under this government,” he adds.

Maimane is promising better run municipalities that bring better services to communities.

“Let’s also recognise who are the people who are responsible for making sure you don’t have water. These are the same parties who are now going to the people and lying to them saying we will do better in the next five years what they could not do in the last 30 years. No municipality can run unless it has competence. We are bringing people of stature who wont wake up and steal money through projorcts that have been happening here,” says says Maimane.

Party supporters say they will vote for BOSA as they believe it will change in municipalities.

“I have lost faith in the ruling government because we have been voting for them for years yet there is no change in our community. I am happy that Maimane has come here because maybe he can solve our problems. We want services here in Botlokwa but the issue is when we go to the municipality we are often sent from pillar to post. So now we are counting on BOSA to come and fix our dilapidated roads and attend to our overall service delivery needs,” says a supporter.

Meanwhile, Maimane says BOSA will contest in 24 municipalities in five provinces in the coming local government elections.

RELATED VIDEO | LGE 2026 | BOSA launches election manifesto: Dr Mmusi Maimane

