Former Democratic Alliance leader, Mmusi Maimane has launched his new political as the country celebrates heritage day.

Maimane says his new party, Build One South Africa (BOSA), launched today in Soweto will bring change for South African citizens. Maimane says BOSA offers a true alternative to the mainstream political parties.

Maimane’s new baby still has some time to make its mark and possibly win hearts as South Africans are going to the polls for the national elections in May 2024.

Maimane says the future of the country lies in the hands of young South Africans and their time has come to create a better future.

He says now is the time for change, and that South Africans must ensure that they have a government that is not only led by a cabinet that works, but a government that is efficient.

“This is where I promise you we have got to digitise government. On another level we have people who benefit from a broken system. We want all of those officials who take bribes to do their jobs, I am saying your days are numbered because 2024, when we eradicate corruption we don’t just start with the politicians, we clean up the services.” Maimane adds.