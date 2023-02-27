Leader of Build One South Africa, Mmusi Maimane, says nothing would stop the former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter from providing evidence on allegations of corruption at Eskom even if he were to leave the country.

Maimane says de Ruyter is compelled to give evidence and name the cabinet ministers he has implicated in corruption at the power utility.

Maimane was speaking in Cape Town where he is laying criminal charges against de Ruyter and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

“We must find processes in a Whistleblowers’ Protection Act that allows Mr de Ruyter to come. Whether he is here or he’s oversees, this is not like he’s disappearing to a planet that is unreachable. It does not matter where he is. He is compelled by law to provide the evidence that he has stated. So to me, whether he is in country or not in country, he must come and provide evidence. The only people I worry about fleeing are these ministers that have been highlighted in this thing.”

The SACP has accused the former Eskom de Ruyter of violating the country’s anti-corruption legislation.

De Ruyter alleged in an interview with a private television station that the governing party had treated Eskom as a feeding trough. He also said that a certain minister was behind the looting at Eskom.

The ANC has given de Ruyter seven days in which to report corruption suspects to the authorities and produce the evidence of the corruption he claims has occurred at Eskom or face legal action.

SACP National Spokesperson Alex Mashilo says, “If you identify an act of corruption or if you notice it, immediately, you have to report it to law enforcement authorities. This is a requirement in terms of our anti-corruption law. What should happen now is for law enforcement authorities to investigate whether he had such knowledge and he did not report it to them. It will come out as a violation of our anti-corruption legislation.”

