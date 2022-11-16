The founder of Build One South Africa (BOSA), Musi Maimane has launched his party in the Eastern Cape. It is also the first provincial launch since the national launch of BOSA.

Maimane says he went there first as the Eastern Cape is saddled with the most socio-economic issues.

The launch was in New Brighton in Gqeberha. The party already has active branches in the city.

BOSA wants to target youth unemployment, gender-based violence and entrepreneurial development.

Maimane has called on residents to elect leaders from their community, people who are concerned about issues plaguing the metro.

“The reason why we decided that Eastern Cape be the first province we launch in is because we saw the many challenges that people in this province are facing and want to change that. The youth unemployment in this province is scary, three of four young people are not working, meaning they are left to roam the streets and become drug addicts, we need to stop that. I’ve also heard that crime is very high in certain areas in Gqeberha and we need to get a police force that really wants to bring criminals to book,” says Maimane.

BOSA was launched in Soweto in September.

“What makes Bosa different from other parties is that the leaders come directly from the community because in that way they are better able to have solutions for them. We also don’t make empty promises, we are a group of various parties who have come together with one vision, to build a better South Africa for all,” Maimane adds.

BOSA chairperson Khusta Jack is also the leader of his own party, Abantu Integrity Movement. It showcases the political model BOSA is pushing.

“I am still the leader of aim and I will continue to serve until my term comes to end in 2026 and then I will let a younger generation take over. Remember BOSA is a combination of smaller parties whose primary role is to build South Africa. So we will always support a party that shares the same vision as us,” says Jack

Many also came to listen.

“What I love about this party is that it’s within the people, in the communities working with them to solve the many problems that we are facing. That’s why I love them, they are with us and for us,” a Community member explains.

“I have a lot of hope in BOSA because it not only speaks a lot but it also acts. Already within the community here in Gqeberha they have started doing some work and that shows that they don’t need a political…to serve our communities,” another Community member says.

Maimane says he will take BOSA to all the other provinces.