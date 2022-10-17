Build One SA (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane and former workers at Econ Oil and Energy, a company that used to supply oil to Eskom’s power stations want the company to reopen.

The company was closed after it lost a multi-billion rand contract with Eskom in a court ruling in 2020. The judge, who found against the company, Bashier Vally, admitted that he made a material error when he ruled in favour of Eskom.

Founded in 2001, Econ Oil & Energy is a black female owned company supplying a range of fuel oils to clients in the Automotive and Energy Generation sectors. pic.twitter.com/kiimQn3SNz — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) October 17, 2022

A handful of former workers and members of BOSA on Monday marched to the Econ Oil and Energy plant in Marble Hall in Sekhukhune. BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane says the closure of the plant has led to high unemployment in the area as only a few workers were retained.

Maimane also says he will engage with Eskom about the contractual dispute.

“We will certainly be engaging the leadership of Eskom and the board of Eskom because ultimately a decision was taken that now the judge has reviewed his own statement and he has reviewed his decision. Therefore, the actual fact broadly speaking as Build One SA, we want to request a meeting with the board chairperson and encourage a process where there is better engagement. Let’s ensure that the decision is set aside and let’s engage on the contractual matter so that we can restore the ability for South Africans to be able to work.”

Accepting the memorandum, Econ Oil and Energy plant representative, Tinyiko Mabasa, promised to respond to the demands in due course.

“We would like to express our gratitude for you guys to be here and then express how you feel about why the company is not operating. We have heard you, we got your memorandum, and we as management are going to sit down and will give you feedback in seven days as requested”, says Mabasa.

BOSA and the former workers have given the oil plant’s management seven days to respond to their demands. Meanwhile, Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, says they will respond once Maimane has reached out to them.

