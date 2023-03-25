Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane is calling for a stronger relationship between communities and police to end the ongoing killings in KwaZulu Natal.

About 15 people have been shot and killed in separate incidents in the province over the past 4 days.

Presidential hopeful Maimane is in the Province to introduce his party’s KZN leadership and visit infrastructure sites in Durban that were damaged by floods last year.

I am with the community at the NorthWest Water Treatment Facility alongside KZN Provincial leader @biyelantokozo. We are listening to the challenges that the community is facing. Every South African deserves consistent and clean water! pic.twitter.com/apkE4Qu2Yk — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 25, 2023



Crime

Maimane says private security companies and police need to work together to fight crime.

“The murder rate is increasing to a point where drive-by shootings are the order of the day. KZN will soon become the murder capital of South Africa. So we have to make sure that we bring localized policing. We want to ensure that we merge that with private security and is part of BOSA’s 10-point plan. I’m also here, we want to introduce a recruitment policy where volunteer policing can come in. We see community policing forums, but we need a volunteer policing force, so we increase the force. We increased visibility and we bring intelligence closer to the ground so that people who commit murder must fear the law rather than the Citizens while living in fear.”

Employment

Meanwhile, BOSA leader in KwaZulu-Natal, Ntokozo Biyela, says they want to ensure that young people are able to create their own employment opportunities.

“I’m saying enough is enough, and so are the people that you’ve seen, and I know what many South Africans feel. They feel the same way, the poor of the poor, the unemployed graduates, the youth, the professionals and the middle class in general. We know and feel your pain. So our main purpose is first to make a call to all South Africans to take a stand. Let’s reclaim our power from the vultures and the political hyenas who have and continue to bring our provinces to the ground. So we hold the power of economic fortunes in our hands. With Build One South Africa, we have the opportunity to purpose to correct the mistake and chart a new way forward.” adds Biyela.