Build One South Africa Leader Mmusi Maimane says they want to grow the party in rural areas in KwaZulu-Natal. Maimane is conducting community engagements in the province. He was addressing party members at Northdale in Pietermaritzburg.

BOSA is celebrating its first anniversary this year.

Maimane says the party is showing growth in all nine provinces and he is confident that they will have representation in provincial legislatures and the National Assembly after the 2024 national election.

“I’ve been in townships. Yesterday, I was in Ntuzuma, but furthermore, we will be going to communities in rural areas. We have reached out to Isilo. We will be engaging with the royal household to make sure that we can engage rural communities. This is the first of many visits in the province to make sure that we engage. We also believe that this is one of the province come 2024 that will see change, and we want to be part of that change. We want to bring the numbers to make sure that whatever the coalition leadership that comes here is the leadership that we will be able to work with to deliver change.”

Meanwhile, Maimane says communities have raised concerns about the high rate of unemployment amongst young people as well as the lack of basic services such as water.

“The number one issue here is that too many young people cannot find jobs. So, two out of three young people are unemployed. The province faces high levels of unemployment. We have to restore the tourist space of KZN, create micro enterprise so that more young people can get employed. It’s been one of the issues that have been raised. Equally so, issues of infrastructure breakdown, everyone is still complaining about electricity, is still complaining about water, but water is a fundamental right, and that’s why we have brought a few tankers to say let’s put those in the community and assist, so that we are not a government only in words for next year.”