Gauteng Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development MEC Lebogang Maile refutes the Democratic Alliances (DA) Kingsol Chabalala’s allegations that the demolition of the HM Pitje Stadium in Mamelodi costs R84 million.

The stadium was demolished on Friday last week after it had deteriorated and was being vandalised.

In a statement, Maile says demolition cost R19 million.

He has requested Chabalala to retract and apologise for misleading the public and the media.

In a tweet Maile said, “Clearly the R84m is a figment of Chabalala’s imagination, no such amount was spent to demolish the stadium.”

“We have a team of dedicated, ethical and competent men and women committed to serve the government and its people. Such false claims by irresponsible public representatives puts them in bad light,” concluded MEC Maile.

R84M DEMOLITION COST, FALSE 21 February 2023 MEC for Human Settlements & Infrastructure Development Lebogang Maile notes false allegations made by the discredited Democratic Alliance (DA) in relation to the demolition costs of the iconic HM Pitje Stadium, last week Friday … — Lebogang Maile (@LebogangMaile1) February 21, 2023